Funding secured for SUSI’s Polish renewable portfolio

SUSI Partners (SUSI), acting on behalf of the SUSI Energy Transition Fund (SETF), has secured a Euro-denominated senior debt package for a fully merchant 167 MW Polish renewables portfolio from Swedish P Capital Partners (PCP). The vast majority of projects will start construction in early 2024 with the entire portfolio of solar PV and onshore wind projects expected to be fully operational in early 2025.

All projects were brought to ready-to-build stage by SETF portfolio company LGE, a joint venture between SUSI and leading Polish energy-as-a-service company Luneos, which was established in late 2021. Since then, LGE has built a pipeline of over 1 GW of solar PV and onshore wind projects and has now secured debt financing for a first tranche of projects. LGE continues to explore different route-to-market options for the remainder of the portfolio.

The successful process for a Euro-denominated, long-term senior financing for a fully merchant portfolio in Poland represents an achievement and at the same time represents maturing of the Polish renewables market. The process was further enabled by the strong attention paid by LGE to environmental and social risk factors, which includes a rigorous screening of supply chains to comply with SUSI’s responsible procurement requirements.

