John Crane supports US geothermal project

John Crane, a global leader in flow-control technologies and an innovator in solutions for rotating equipment, and a business of Smiths Group plc, has been selected to support a next-generation geothermal power generation project in the US, reinforcing its role in enabling the global energy transition.

The project forms part of an advanced geothermal development designed to deliver reliable, carbon-free baseload power using innovative drilling techniques and modern surface power generation technology. By helping to unlock geothermal energy at scale, the project supports long-term decarbonisation goals while strengthening energy security through dependable, always-on power generation.

John Crane will supply a comprehensive suite of sealing technologies for high-performance turbomachinery applications, including wet seals, separation seals, and couplings, alongside dynamic testing services. These solutions are critical to ensuring operational reliability and safety in a technically demanding environment, where performance, precision, and uptime are essential.

The development is part of a broader geothermal programme in the US, reflecting growing confidence in geothermal as a scalable and commercially viable source of clean energy. Once operational, the project is expected to play a meaningful role in expanding access to low-carbon power while demonstrating how advanced engineering can support the evolution of next-generation energy systems.

“Projects like this show how engineering expertise can directly support the transition to cleaner, more resilient energy systems,” said Ruben Alvarez, President of John Crane. “Geothermal has the potential to deliver reliable, low-carbon power at scale, and we are proud to apply our technology, experience, and collaborative approach to help make that possible.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!