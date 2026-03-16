Norconsult awarded hydropower plant contract with Tussa Energi AS

Norconsult has been appointed as the advisory consultant by the energy company, Tussa Energi AS, for the development of the Tussa II hydropower plant. The assignment includes detailed design of civil works and technical support for the follow-up of all contracts.

The existing Tussa power plant, located in Møre og Romsdal, is more than 60 years old and facing significant maintenance needs in the coming years. To ensure future operations and increase capacity, Tussa Energi AS will upgrade the facility by building a new power plant. This development will boost installed capacity from the current 60 MW to 150 MW, aligning the facility with today’s energy market requirements.

“We are proud to secure yet another significant contract in the hydropower sector. This marks the fifth power plant under construction where Norconsult is serving as advisor and demonstrates our strong expertise in this field. Tussa Energi AS is an important client for Norconsult, and we are genuinely looking forward to contributing our experience, resources, and expertise to ensure a successful outcome,” said Håkon Bergsodden, EVP Renewable energy at Norconsult.

Norconsult has supported Tussa Energi AS throughout the development phase of the new plant – from the initial concept design, through a collaborative phase with contractors and suppliers, and up to the decision to commence construction.

The project is scheduled to commence in autumn 2026, with completion anticipated in 2030.

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