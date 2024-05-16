EverWind partners with Port of Rotterdam to advance green hydrogen supply

EverWind Fuels, a leading North American developer of a green fuels hub centered in Atlantic Canada, was joined by officials from the Province of Nova Scotia in announcing a partnership with the Port of Rotterdam to advance the green hydrogen supply chain.

Port of Rotterdam is Europe’s largest seaport, and is the manager, operator and developer of the Rotterdam port and industrial areas. The Port of Rotterdam is an important energy port for Northwest Europe and a key distribution channel to Germany’s industrial heartland, the Ruhr area.

With this partnership, EverWind’s green hydrogen production from its projects in Atlantic Canada will support Port of Rotterdam’s establishment of an international hub for hydrogen production, import, application, and transport to other countries in Northwest Europe. Three times as much energy is now transported via Rotterdam than is consumed in the whole of the Netherlands, with expectations to import eighteen million tonnes of hydrogen via Rotterdam in 2050. There are several advanced developments in the Port of Rotterdam to receive green ammonia as early as 2026, with ammonia and hydrogen users within the Port of Rotterdam complex and connected to its various green fuels corridors.

EverWind recently completed front-end engineering design (FEED), which included over 110 000 hours of engineering, marking a major milestone in the development of its project and represents the first announced completion of FEED for a large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia production facility in North America.

