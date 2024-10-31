RWE to commence building works at Kail wind farm

The construction site has been set up, roads and surfaces prepared – so it is all systems go. Kail wind farm is being built in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, around 50 km southwest of the city of Koblenz. On the high plateau near the Moselle, RWE is building three wind turbines with a total capacity of 12.9 MW. The company received the go-ahead for the project from the Federal Network Agency in February 2024.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “The start of construction at Kail wind farm is a positive signal for the expansion of renewable energies in Rhineland-Palatinate. Our good collaboration with the local authorities, the district of Cochem-Zell and local farmers has contributed to this. Once the wind farm is up and running, we will be able to supply the equivalent of around 7500 households per year with green electricity.”

RWE plans to commission the new Kail wind farm at the end of 2025. The local communities will benefit directly from this, as RWE will voluntarily pay out €0.20/kWh generated. As well as the lease payments for the land, the local communities can expect additional income of up to €60 000/y.

The plateau near the Moselle has been settled since the Stone Age. Archaeologists from the state of Rhineland-Palatinate therefore investigated the site in advance, securing and archiving finds. The planning of the construction work itself is also being designed to conserve resources and protect the environment to the greatest extent possible. For example, the materials removed to create roads and crane sites will be reused on the wind farm rather than transported away.

