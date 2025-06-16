Eco Wave Power prepares for first US installation

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading onshore wave energy technology company, has announced a significant milestone in the development of its first US pilot project, located at the Port of Los Angeles.

Amid rapid and meaningful progress, Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, and Ran Atias, VP of Engineering, conducted a site visit to All-Ways Metal, a woman-owned metal fabrication company based in California and the official manufacturing partner for Eco Wave Power’s US pilot.

During the visit, the team confirmed the production of three of the Eco Wave Power floaters, which will next enter the painting, and full assembly phase in preparation for installation.

Eco Wave Power also confirmed that all floaters for the Port of LA pilot are expected to be completed by the end of June 2025, keeping the project on track and on schedule, with installation intended to take place in July 2025.

The visit marks a strong step forward in Eco Wave Power’s commitment to local sourcing, high-quality manufacturing, and US job creation.

“Seeing the floaters take shape here in California is incredibly exciting,” said Braverman. “This is not just a milestone for our technology – it’s a powerful statement about what happens when international innovation meets strong local partnerships. The floaters taking shape here in California are not just steel and bolts – they’re the physical proof that wave energy is moving from concept to reality on American shores.”

In parallel to the production site visit, representatives from Eco Wave Power and the Port of Los Angeles held a joint visit to the installation site. There, the parties reviewed the detailed deployment plan and agreed on the final installation strategy, with deployment scheduled to begin in July.

This pilot marks the first-ever onshore wave energy installation in the US and is expected to serve as a proof-of-concept for scalable, cost-effective wave power integration into US ports and coastal infrastructure.

