UNIDO and IHA to accelerate small hydropower solutions

In an effort to advance sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy solutions, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Hydropower Association (IHA) have signed a joint declaration.

The declaration – signed by Petra Schwager, Chief of UNIDO’s Climate and Technology Partnerships Division, and Eddie Rich, CEO of IHA – expands on the established collaboration between the two organisations. It outlines the partners’ shared commitment to work closely on knowledge exchange, policy advocacy, cross-sectoral innovation, the promotion of gender equality, and the mobilisation of financing for small hydropower (SHP) initiatives.

Small hydropower plays a crucial role in widening access to reliable energy, particularly in underserved and remote regions. By using the natural flow of local water resources to produce clean electricity, SHP helps communities meet essential needs while directly contributing to several Sustainable Development Goals, including zero hunger (SDG 2), clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), industry and infrastructure (SDG 9) and climate action (SDG 13).

As an important solution in the water-energy-food nexus, SHP supports sustainable agriculture by powering irrigation systems, agro-processing and cold-chain refrigeration. In rural or off-grid areas, small hydropower plants can be the primary source of electricity, enabling local value chains, supporting mini-grid systems and improving energy security and independence. In addition to providing clean energy, SHP helps reduce carbon emissions and improve the quality of life for local populations – creating new opportunities for employment and local business development.

Schwager stated: “As we accelerate towards net-zero emissions, integrating small hydropower into renewable energy strategies is essential: not only for energy security but also for climate resilience. UNIDO is deeply committed to advancing SHP globally as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable industrial development. I welcome our cooperation with IHA and look forward to aligning our efforts to harness hydropower’s full potential for inclusive growth, climate change mitigation, and poverty reduction.”

Rich added: “Almost every community has water, and every community needs energy. Small hydropower provides reliable, secure, and affordable energy access for all.”

Through shared expertise and joint initiatives, UNIDO and IHA will scale up the use of small hydropower solutions worldwide. Their co-operation includes:

Enhanced knowledge exchange, including joint workshops, reports, and digital tools.

Policy advocacy to raise the profile of SHP in climate financing and energy policy frameworks.

Cross-sector collaboration, especially linking SHP with pumped storage and emerging technologies like hydrogen.

Promotion of gender equality and inclusive development, ensuring benefits reach more women and marginalised communities.

Mobilising financing by linking SHP projects with investors and making them more attractive for funding.

