GreenGo Energy sees four more projects processed

On 8 October 2024, the Council of Ringkøbing-Skjern Municipality selected four of GreenGo Energy's energy projects for further processing. The projects are Stovstrup, Hemmet-Sønder Vium, Nørhede-Hjortmose and Vennervej, which are all part of GreenGo Energy's Megaton project.

The purpose of these energy parks is to supply renewable energy to the PtX plant in Stovstrup. The factory will convert this green electricity into hydrogen via electrolysis and from there into the green fuel e-methanol. This is an important part of efforts to create a sustainable energy supply, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and support Denmark's green transition.

GreenGo anticipates working together with the municipality, renewable energy facilitators, local citizens, and other stakeholders in the next phases of the projects. A key part of the development phase will be community engagement, where emphasis will be placed on close dialogue and cooperation with the affected local areas. All parties and stakeholders will be consulted and involved in the further adaptation of the projects, with the aim of achieving the broadest possible support.

Based on the development phase and the revised project applications, the City Council is expected to decide in 2025 to initiate the planning process with the associated environmental assessment and environmental impact assessment to ensure that the projects meet both local and national requirements for sustainability and environmental protection.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!