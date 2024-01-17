EnfraGen establishes new headquarters in Panama

EnfraGen, LLC, a developer, owner, and operator of sustainable and renewable power and grid stability assets in Latin America owned by Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, has announced it has established a regional headquarters in Panama, signaling the company’s continued investment in the country and region.

In addition to this announcement, in November 2023 EnfraGen also announced the acquisition of six operational renewable energy assets in Panama and Costa Rica, including three hydroelectric plants and two photovoltaic (PV) solar plants with a combined capacity of 138 MW in Panama and one 50 MW wind farm in Costa Rica. This strategic acquisition positions EnfraGen as one of the top renewable energy producers in Panama with a total operating capacity of 168 MW in Panama and establishes its presence in Costa Rica.

"By opening our regional headquarters in Panama, we reaffirm our commitment to the energy transition in Panama and the region. Panama is a pivotal market in our strategic vision, and we are dedicated to fostering innovation and sustainable growth in the region from the Panama office," said Brendan Duval, CEO of EnfraGen.

"The establishment of EnfraGen’s regional headquarters in Panama allows us to make a substantial contribution to the country´s energy landscape and strengthens our commitment to investing further in renewable energy and grid stability in Latin America. EnfraGen is ambitious about making additional investment in Panama in the coming 12 months, including building new solar plants," added James Pontiff, CEO of EnfraGen Central America.

