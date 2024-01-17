EXERGY and EMIRLER ENERJI sign contract for geothermal power plant

EXERGY INTERNATIONAL, a global provider of clean energy technology and a leader in new generation geothermal ORC power plants, has signed a contract with EMIRLER ENERJI ELEKTRIK URETIM A.S. for the supply of an 8 MWe geothermal binary plant, the Emirler 1 JES Unite 2, located in Saraykoy, in Denizli region, Türkiye.

Luca Pozzoni, General Manager of EXERGY INTERNATIONAL, commented: “We are honoured to include Emirler Enerji among our partners, with whom we want to create long-term synergies and provide services that can enhance their renewable energy capacity.”

“Türkiye remains for Exergy a reference market with high dynamism in the development of geothermal resources where, thanks to our historical presence in the country, we continue to be a leading player. Leveraging on our closeness to our customers, served by a local manufacturing and service base, we will be a strategic partner for Emirler, helping the company expand their energy production portfolio, and achieve their goals by providing highly efficient geothermal power plant technology.”

