GreenFire Energy Inc. appoints Steven Brown as new President

GreenFire Energy Inc. has appointed Steven Brown as its new President. Steven will replace Joseph Scherer, who will remain as the CEO of the company. In his new role, Steven will lead the company’s mission to accelerate the generation of clean, continuous, reliable geothermal energy. He will provide leadership in the implementation of worldwide geothermal energy projects, the development of the company’s advanced geothermal system (AGS) technology called GreenFire’s GreenLoopTM, and the delivery of superior outcomes for customers through business development. His strategic vision and innovative approach to creating complete geothermal energy solutions for customers align seamlessly with GreenFire Energy’s goals.

As a seasoned energy industry executive, Steven has the experience to take GreenFire Energy Inc. to the next level of growth. Steven has been the vice president project development at the company and has led his team to embark on projects in the regions of Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, the Philippines, Spain, Taiwan, and the US. As the former Founder and CEO of Open Mountain Energy, a geothermal operator focused in North America, Steven identified business opportunities resulting in 5 MW and 15 MW geothermal power plants. At Cyrq Energy, Inc., as a founding member, Steven led the company to develop multiple geothermal projects across the Western US and completed two greenfield geothermal projects generating 20 MW with US$180 million capital budgets. Steven has a B.S. in civil engineering and an M.B.A., both from Brigham Young University.

“GreenFire Energy has all the makings of a growth company with patented GreenLoop technology, a talented and dedicated team, and current projects in some of the best geothermal resources in the world. I am committed to ensure the effective execution of projects and to lead the company to successful growth,” said Steven Brown, President, GreenFire Energy Inc.

“I am thrilled that Steven Brown will be the new president of GreenFire Energy Inc. His experience in project execution, relationships with customers and partners, and financial acumen make him the right person to move the company for-ward,” added Joseph Scherer, CEO, GreenFire Energy Inc.

