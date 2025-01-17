Aker Solutions secures contract with Statkraft for new Svean hydropower plant

Aker Solutions has secured a contract with Statkraft to supply all electromechanical equipment for the new Svean hydropower plant, located near Trondheim, Norway. The contract is an important step in the modernisation and efficiency improvement of the plant.

Statkraft will be constructing the new, state-of-the-art Svean hydropower plant in parallel with the existing facility, incorporating advanced technologies designed to boost energy efficiency. The modernised plant will feature three Francis turbine units, each capable of processing up to 26 000 l/sec. of water and generating approximately 12 MW. The upgrade will increase the maximum power output from the plant by about 10%.

“Aker Solutions is pleased to collaborate with Statkraft on modernising the Svean hydropower system. This project aligns with our ambition of delivering more flexible complete electromechanical projects catered to the future needs of the power system,” said Jo Kjetil Krabbe, Executive Vice President for Power Solutions, Aker Solutions.

The original Svean hydropower plant, which has been operational since 1939, currently produces around 120 GWh annually – enough electricity to power approximately 6000 homes for a year. The facility operates for over 8000 hours on average each year and has long been a significant contributor to generating local green energy.

As part of the project, Aker Solutions will supply key electromechanical components, including intake pipes, control system, turbines and generators, cooling and drainage systems, high-voltage equipment, and transformer refurbishments. Installation is scheduled to begin in February 2026, with the project expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

