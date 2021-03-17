Thordon Bearings and Millstream Engineering to improve hydropower infrastructure in Canada

As part of a strategy to help facilitate the overhaul of Canada’s ageing hydropower turbines, Thordon Bearings has announced the appointment of Millstream Engineering as an authorised distributor for the Southern and North-Western Ontario regions, Canada, as well as providing support for hydropower customers in Western Canada.

With a presence in Orillia and Burlington, both in Ontario, the company will provide distribution and mechanical engineering support for Thordon Bearings’ complete portfolio of hydropower, vertical pump and industrial bearings and seals.

Co-founded by Greg Auger and Alina Stepanians, a former Thordon Bearing Sales Manager and Engineer respectively, Millstream Engineering was established to improve coverage and support for these markets.

The two companies have now implemented a transitional process to ensure that all existing projects continue to be handled smoothly.

As part of this process, Millstream has taken on some existing accounts and already secured its first projects as a Thordon Bearer distributor.

Millstream Engineering Co-Founder, Stepanians, said: “Initial emphasis will be to build up our hydropower business and presence with customers across Ontario. There are lot of older power turbines in this area that have been operating for more than 60 years, with operators looking at turbine life-extension projects to get another 30 or 40 years out of them.

“In fact, there is an increasing trend across Canada to overhaul the country’s ageing hydropower infrastructure. It is in the early stages, but we see it happening and we see it taking the next 10 to 15 years to complete. We are well positioned to deliver the engineered bearing and sealing solutions that the hydro utilities need to successfully complete these refurbishment projects.”

