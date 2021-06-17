Worley to help EI-H2 develop green hydrogen facility in Ireland

Worley, a provider of engineering, procurement, and construction services to the energy industry, has been appointed by energy company EI-H2 to help develop Ireland’s first commercial scale green hydrogen production facility.

The 50-MW plant will be located in Aghada, close to the lower Cork harbour. It will see green hydrogen produced by electrolysis, powered by renewable energy. Once operational, the facility will supply over 20 tpd of green hydrogen to a diverse commercial market and will remove 63 000 tpy of carbon emissions.

The project, which once complete, will be one of the largest green energy facilities of its kind in the world, will generate job creation in the local area, and will assist in meeting the targets of Ireland’s recent Climate Bill which mandates emissions reductions of 51% by 2030.

Worley’s technical and commercial experts will be developing the concept design for the facility, utilising best practice from similar projects around the globe to accelerate project delivery and achieve the earliest possible commercial production date, supporting Ireland in its ambition to become a leader in green energy.

With a portfolio of future projects in the pipeline for Ireland, this first-of-its kind project marks the start of many planned developments for EI-H2.

“We are delighted to partner with Worley as we look to deliver Ireland’s first green hydrogen production facility in Aghada, County Cork. We firmly believe that Ireland is incredibly well positioned to become a global leader in green energy. At EI-H2, we believe in partnerships that last. In that context, Worley are the natural choice to develop this key infrastructure”, said Tom Lynch, CEO of EI-H2.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Worley to apply our vast experience in delivering the world’s most ground-breaking green hydrogen projects to the Irish market. As more renewable energy comes online, Ireland has a strategic role to play in decarbonising Europe. We continue to grow our strong footprint in this geography, supporting our customers to build a more sustainable future,” said Eoghan Quinn, Vice President, Power and New Energy, Worley.

The project is expected to be operational before the end of 2023.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.