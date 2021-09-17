Protium makes new board appointments

Protium, a UK green hydrogen energy company, welcomes one new board member and two advisory appointments to support its accelerating strategic plans.

The new appointments also coincide with the completion of its latest funding round to support the firm’s growth trajectory and commercialisation strategy, allowing the team to accelerate client projects into full scale development.

The growing team – now spanning England, Wales, and Scotland – are supporting organisations across the UK with deploying net zero energy solutions. This involves focusing on distributed solutions using green hydrogen alongside other technologies that Protium develops, owns, finances, and operates to tackle emissions across the hardest to abate sectors.

In addition to securing the latest investment, the team has made three new notable appointments to its board and advisory board, further expanding Protium’s diverse board team of industry experts. Those joining the team include:

Mikael Ericson, former Group Chief Executive of Intrum, the Swedish-listed credit management and investment firm, joins Protium’s board. Ericson will advise on international opportunities and financing.

Sir John Rose, former Chief Executive of Rolls Royce, joins the advisory board, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge from across the manufacturing and energy space and who is currently involved with a number of energy and environmental technology projects. Sir John will leverage his industry expertise and advise on strategic partnerships.

David Scott, Co-Founder and Chairman of Tribe Impact Capital, the UK-based impact investment and wealth management firm, also joins the advisory board. David will provide guidance and advise on all areas covering ESG and finance while harnessing his start-up expertise.

Commenting on the announcement, Chris Jackson, CEO and Founder of Protium, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mikael, John, and David to our board and advisory board at such an exciting time for the business. To secure their support and complete this round of funding further demonstrates the growing interest in not only green hydrogen as an emerging and viable energy solution, but also in the Protium proposition more broadly. At a time where taking action is essential, I am thrilled to have the support of our investors and specialists so we can accelerate our activity.”

“Welcoming the new board and advisory board members – who have a proven track record for success in their respective fields – is incredibly exciting for myself and the entire team. Each brings with them remarkable experience which I am honoured that Protium can draw upon and work with – I am confident their input will be invaluable.”

Commenting on his board appointment, Mikael Ericson, said: “I am extremely excited to be joining the Protium board at a time so critical for the energy market and our environment. I have been very impressed with the work that Chris and the entire team at Protium have delivered in such a short period of time and am proud to be able to support them through this next stage of growth.”

In addition to recently emerging into Wales and Scotland in the last three months, various companies in the aviation, horticultural, alcoholic manufacturing, and food and beverage sectors are working with Protium to support their decarbonisation strategies, with numerous new projects to be launched on the horizon.

The material cash contribution will accelerate Protium’s pipeline – the CAPEX of which already totals more than £1 billion for projects across a variety of industries.

With the release of the IPCC’s 2021 climate report, it is clear to see that rapid decarbonisation is needed to secure the future of our climate. Protium is proud to be further developing their team and working with forward thinking UK businesses to tackle this global threat.

