Principle Power to advance FEED for Wind-to-Hydrogen Dolphyn project

Principle Power has been contracted by ERM to advance the FEED for a Wind-to-Hydrogen Dolphyn 10 MW demonstrator project off the coast of Aberdeen. The contract was signed after ERM Dolphyn was awarded £8.62 million of funding from the UK Government, via the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition.

ERM Dolphyn (Deepwater Offshore Local Production of HYdrogeN) has developed a concept design to produce large scale green hydrogen from floating offshore wind. The ERM Dolphyn concept employs a modular design integrating electrolysis and a wind turbine on a moored floating semi-submersible platform based upon the proven WindFloat® technology by Principle Power to produce hydrogen from seawater, using wind power as the energy source. ERM and Principle Power have been collaborating on the development of decentralised hydrogen production opportunities since 2019.

“It is now established that to meet net zero ambitions in the UK and all around the world, hydrogen from offshore floating wind needs to be a significant component in any viable long-term solution for heat, electricity generation, and transport. The ERM Dolphyn project, a first-of-a-kind, is an innovative integrated system combining all the technologies required to bring the latest floating wind and hydrogen production technologies together to enable offshore wind resources to contribute toward hydrogen production at scale. Principle Power has been instrumental in this process, and we’re delighted to extend our collaboration,” said David Caine, Partner at ERM.

The 10 MW demonstrator project is a key step in proving the Dolphyn concept prior to commercial-scale deployment. The demonstrator project is targeting operations in late 2025. Commercial scale projects (300 MW+) are under development and expected for operation pre-2030, followed by large scale (GW) deployment post-2030. When fully deployed, at an expected 4 GW total capacity, ERM Dolphyn has the potential to supply energy to heat more than 1.5 million homes with no carbon emissions, thus avoiding the release of millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year.

ERM Dolphyn is a core project for the UK’s Hydrogen coast strategy, and it is expected to help generate >10.000 new jobs by 2030 and more than 100 000 by 2050. Many of these jobs will rely on the world-class skills and knowledge found in the offshore renewables and oil and gas sectors. This massive opportunity is not without challenges: the rapid scaling up of floating offshore wind to meet both governments’ and markets’ energy transformation goals requires an equally massive investment in the entire supply chain. A healthy supply chain, engaged early on, is essential to having a holistic view of each project’s challenges and achieving the desired cost reductions that will bring floating offshore wind LCoE in line with other forms of energy generation.

“We are pleased to continue our years-long collaboration with ERM on the Dolphyn project, and we are eager to further develop partnerships across the entire supply chain supporting floating offshore wind applications to support and accelerate growth in the UK and globally. Moving to FEED on the Dolphyn project is a significant milestone towards our collective carbon-free future,” added Gregory-Campbell Smith, Senior Business Developer Manager, Europe at Principle Power.

On the other hand, getting to utility scale requires advancements in modularisation and industrialisation, for which Principle Power is leveraging its 15 years of experience and lessons learned in pre-commercial projects such as WindFloat Atlantic (25 MW, Portugal) and KOWL (50 MW, UK) to streamline everything from design concept to manufacturing to installation and load-out.

