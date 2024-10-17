Inyanga Marine Energy Group takes over first grid-connected tidal turbine in France

Inyanga Marine Energy Group is taking over the D10 tidal turbine in France. The D10 tidal turbine was the first grid-connected tidal turbine in France, initially deployed in 2015.

It is located in the Fromveur Passage, off the coast of Brittany, and provides clean sustainable energy to the remote island of Ushant.

The D10 turbine was previously owned by French company, Sabella, which went into liquidation in January 2024. Inyanga Marine Energy Group have now secured permissions to operate the tidal turbine until August 2028.

The Inyanga Marine Energy team, which is headquartered in the UK and has an office in Brittany in France, has managed all offshore operations at the D10 site since 2016.

Diane Dhomé of Inyanga Marine Energy Group said: “All permitting for the D10 turbine has now been renewed. We really appreciate the great support our company received from the Brittany Region and the French Administration. We have a shared vision for the development of renewable tidal energy.”

Since its launch in 2015, the D10 tidal turbine has undergone various efficiency improvements and the technology has been validated as well as proven to have no negative impact on the local marine environment. Laid on the seabed at a depth of 55 m, the machine is 17 m high and 10 m in diameter and can deliver up to 250 kW of clean electricity to Ushant island grid. It has been operating continuously since its last deployment, managed by Inyanga, in early 2022.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, added: “We have been heavily involved in the offshore operations on the D10 for several years and we were saddened by the bankruptcy of Sabella. We are pleased that our takeover of the D10 tidal turbine has now been concluded by the courts and the new deeds are now being drawn up. The future is safeguarded for this iconic tidal turbine, which has enjoyed tremendous support from the local community. It is another exciting milestone for Inyanga Marine Energy Group as we move towards our ambition of being the world leader in tidal energy.”

The Fromveur Passage (also known as St Vincent’s Channel) has the second strongest tidal current in France and is notorious amongst sailors for its violent currents.

