Axpo announces green hydrogen plans

Plans to build another green hydrogen facility close to its run-of-river power plant in Brugg, Switzerland have been announced by Axpo, marking the latest development in the company’s rapid expansion of its green hydrogen business. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with local partners, confirming Axpo’s intention to deliver climate-friendly hydrogen to filling stations in the region. The project will make an important contribution to decarbonisation in the Swiss mobility sector.

As one of the most climate-friendly energy sources, especially for industry and transportation, green hydrogen will be key to achieving Switzerland and the European Union’s decarbonisation strategies. Axpo is Switzerland’s largest producer and Europe’s leading marketer of renewable energies in Europe, and intends to take a leading role in this area.

Thanks to its hydropower plants, the Swiss company is well positioned to produce green hydrogen. Internationally, Axpo has strong partnerships with other leading companies in the hydrogen sector. For example, its subsidiary Axpo Italia is co-operating with the service and consulting company RINA and with ABB to develop a robust hydrogen supply chain and implement green hydrogen projects in various industrial sectors.

Axpo is taking the next step with the planned green hydrogen production facility in Brugg. The plant is designed for an installed capacity of up to 15 MW and will produce approximately 2000 t of green hydrogen a year by electrolysis. The electricity required for production comes from the nearby Wildegg-Brugg hydropower plant owned by Axpo.

The hydrogen will be transported to the filling station of Axpo’s local partner, Voegtlin-Meyer, through a pipeline and also sold to other filling stations in the region. The new energy source will be able to power approximately 300 trucks and buses a year. The project will also make an important contribution to the reduction of CO 2 emissions in the mobility sector. IBB Energie AG, the local energy supplier in the Brugg region, intends to use the plant’s waste heat for a local heating network for industrial companies.

The citizens of Brugg will have the final say when it comes to the land use in a public meeting in December 2021. If the decision is positive, Axpo will submit a building permit application. Commissioning of the plant is scheduled for the end of 2023.

