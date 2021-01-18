thyssenkrupp to install water electrolysis plant in Canada

thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers (thyssenkrupp)'s Green Hydrogen product division has been awarded an engineering contract in order to install a 88 MW water electrolysis plant for Canadian energy company Hydro-Québec, after successfully completing a feasibility study. Hydro-Québec, a state-owned company, is one of the largest hydropower suppliers in North America due to the enormous hydraulic energy resources in the province of Quebec, Canada.

The water electrolysis plant will be built in Varennes, Quebec, and is to produce 11 100 tpy of green hydrogen. Both the hydrogen and the oxygen, a by-product of the electrolysis process, will be used in a biofuel plant to produce biofuels from residual waste for the transportation sector.

With a capacity of 88 MW, this plant will be one of the world's first and biggest production facilities for green hydrogen. Commissioning is scheduled for late 2023.

Water electrolysis is the key technology for decarbonising the industrial sector as, to date, it is the only scaled technology for producing green hydrogen. Green raw materials only become economically viable if they are produced and used on an industrial scale, as this is the only way that scaling effects can be reflected in an improved cost structure. thyssenkrupp's water electrolysis technology offers the world's largest standard modules, which can be easily combined to achieve capacities in the multi-MW and GW range.