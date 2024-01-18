Yokogawa announces dates of its Users Conference

Yokogawa Corp. of America and KBC (a Yokogawa Company) have announced that their upcoming Users Conferene, YNOW2024, will take place on 28 – 30 October 2024 at the Hilton Americas-Houston in Downtown Houston, Texas, US.

Professionals in the energy, petrochemicals, mining, food, and water industries and life sector will learn how to leverage innovative technologies to optimise their company-wide processes and thrive in dynamic business ecosystems.

With keynotes and panels from industry leaders, guests will gain valuable insights into industry trends, proven strategies, and best practices. Additionally, the conference will feature technology workshops and live innovation centres, giving attendees hands-on experience with emerging technologies. Finally, interactive sessions will foster a collaborative environment, encouraging attendees to learn from peers. By the end of the event, attendees will be armed with the practical knowledge and tools to successfully plan, manage, and implement emerging digital technology projects to drive innovation throughout their enterprises.

Yokogawa will provide future announcements about YNOW2024 in due course.