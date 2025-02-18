AFRY awarded framework agreement with Statkraft in Norway

AFRY has entered into a framework agreement with Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy.

Under the agreement, AFRY will provide technical consultancy services in Norway in the fields of hydropower and electric power.

AFRY has experience delivering technical services to Norwegian state-owned Statkraft in the Swedish market. This agreement paves the way for expanded collaboration to support a more efficient, secure, and reliable energy supply in Norway.

Marcus Bergman, responsible for AFRY’s Norwegian hydropower operations, responded: “The framework agreement showcases our commitment to advancing sustainable solutions and supporting the energy transition. Together with our teams across Norway and internationally, we will deliver energy solutions that contribute to a sustainable and low-carbon future.”

The framework agreement has a duration of three years, with the possibility of two one-year extensions.

