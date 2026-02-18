Eco Wave Power completes wave energy feasibility study in South Africa

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading onshore wave energy technology company, has announced the completion of a feasibility study for a potential wave energy power station at the Port of Ngqura, South Africa.

The feasibility study, conducted in collaboration with Africa Great Future Development Ltd (AGFDL), delivered encouraging results, indicating the technical potential to deploy approximately 8.3 MW of installed wave energy capacity along the port’s breakwater infrastructure, subject to further development and permitting assessments.

The study assessed site conditions, wave resource availability, and preliminary system configuration. The findings support the port’s suitability for onshore wave energy implementation and highlight the opportunity to integrate wave energy generation using existing coastal structures.

Following completion of the feasibility phase, AGFDL will now review the study results in detail, after which the parties will jointly evaluate potential next steps, including project structuring, regulatory pathways, and development timelines.

“This feasibility study marks an important milestone in our entry into the African market,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. “The results demonstrate meaningful potential at the Port of Ngqura, and we look forward to working closely with our partners to assess how this project could progress in a responsible and commercially viable manner and becoming the first wave power station on the continent of Africa.”

South Africa continues to face structural energy supply challenges, with a strong need for clean, reliable, and locally generated power. With more than 2800 km of coastline, the country offers significant long-term potential for wave energy as part of a diversified renewable energy mix.

“This study provides a solid technical foundation for further discussions,” added Wilfred Emmanuel-Gottlieb, CEO of AGFDL. “We will now carefully evaluate the results and, together with Eco Wave Power, determine the most appropriate path forward.”

The Port of Ngqura, located in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province and operated by Transnet National Ports Authority, is one of the country’s most strategic deepwater ports and is adjacent to the Coega Special Economic Zone. The company believes the port’s exposed breakwater and existing marine infrastructure make it a strong candidate for the first onshore wave energy deployment. AGFDL has since commenced discussions with the Leadership at East London assessing suitable locations for a site to deploy the second wave energy power station in the country.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!