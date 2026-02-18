Halliburton awarded geothermal project by KS Orka Renewables

Halliburton has received a multiyear contract from KS Orka Renewables Pte. Ltd to support geothermal well construction for the PT Sorik Marapi Geothermal Power (SMGP) and PT Sokoria Geothermal Indonesia (SGI) projects in Indonesia. The award covers several development phases for both projects.

Under the agreement, Halliburton will deploy advanced drilling technologies and operational expertise to help improve efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate the deployment of sustainable geothermal power in the region. Halliburton will provide a full suite of services for the geothermal projects, such as directional drilling, cementing, drilling fluids, and drill bits for the SMGP and SGI projects.

“KS Orka Renewables expands Indonesia’s geothermal power supply after a decade of service. Halliburton’s 70-year legacy of geothermal well development and execution around the world positions the company as an ideal collaborator to support KS Orka Renewables’ vision and extend these two landmark projects,” said Duane Sherritt, Vice Ppresident of Low Carbon Solutions at Halliburton.

The collaboration pairs KS Orka Renewables, which operates as part of a broader corporate group affiliated with Kaishan Group Co., Ltd, and has experience in the delivery of cost-efficient geothermal wells, with Halliburton’s integrated solutions and technical capabilities. Together, the companies plan to improve drilling performance and help meet Indonesia’s demand for reliable, low-carbon energy.

“Kaishan Group welcomes the opportunity to extend its relationship with Halliburton to meet our geothermal power goals in Indonesia and help us deliver some of the lowest cost per foot geothermal wells in the country,” added Cao Kejian, CEO of Kaishan Group Co., Ltd. “Halliburton, as a critical member of our team, will support the drilling phase of the project and help expand current capacity.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!