SolarPower Europe elects Renewable Hydrogen Workstream Chairs

SolarPower Europe has announced the anticipated Chair-election for its recently launched Renewable Hydrogen Workstream. Simone Diodato Antonelli from Enel Green Power was elected as Chair; with Marta Navarrete Moreno from Iberdrola and Christian Pho Duc from Smartenergy elected as Vice-Chairs.

The Renewable Hydrogen Workstream launch and Chair-election marks the continuation of SolarPower Europe’s growing activities on renewable hydrogen over the past year, reflecting the strong political momentum and interest from industry and policymakers to take advantage of this new opportunity.

Under the Chair’s governance, the workstream will strive to develop market and business intelligence on solar-to-hydrogen and renewable hydrogen, identifying the most promising business models and the means of accelerating the cost-reduction of electrolysis-based production. It will develop recommendations from the solar industry to promote renewable hydrogen in key European policy files, such as the upcoming revision of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II), and the revision of the EU State Aid Guidelines for Energy and Environment (EEAG).

Simone Diodato Antonelli, Energy Policy Manager & Head of Regulatory Affairs Europe Area at Enel Green Power, and Workstream Chair, said: “Renewable hydrogen today is enjoying unprecedented momentum, driven by institutions, industry, academia and NGOs. It is in fact the only truly sustainable production pathway for hydrogen, a key feature of a resilient climate neutral European energy system. The discussion around the Green Deal and the role of renewable hydrogen represents a unique opportunity to promote the position of solar in the European energy market. Having been elected as Chairman of the Renewable Hydrogen Workstream is an honour for me. In this role, I am determined to help achieve this promise for the solar sector.”

Marta Navarrete Moreno, European Policy and Regulatory Manager at Iberdrola, and Workstream Vice-Chair, said: “At Iberdrola we believe that renewable hydrogen will become a strategic solution to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors where direct electrification is not viable. The coming months will be crucial to set up an EU legislative framework that can accelerate the deployment of renewables, both for direct electrification, and to produce renewable hydrogen. There is an urgent need to bring significant visibility to green hydrogen and SolarPower Europe has a key role to play in the current policy debate. Together with the Chair and the rest of the members, I look forward to promoting the benefits of renewable hydrogen and ensuring that only cost-efficient and carbon-neutral energy solutions are pushed forward, to the benefit of our environment but also of European consumers.”

Christian Pho Duc, Managing Director H2 Projects at Smartenergy, and Workstream Vice-Chair, said: “Europe’s commitment to tackle climate change has created an impressive momentum for renewable hydrogen produced from solar, which is already the most competitive energy source. Dynamic times await us. I am honoured to be appointed Vice-Chairman of the Renewable Hydrogen Workstream, building on Smartenergy’s experience in developing solar and hydrogen projects to make sure the most effective paths are taken to accelerate the energy transition in Europe.”

