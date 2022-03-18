CGG releases geothermal screening resource

CGG has released a new GeoVerseTM Geothermal Resource Assessment study to support the evaluation of geothermal energy potential and help identify new sites and regions for future development. This global study, available for license, provides a baseline dataset and analytical resource evaluation aid for explorers, operators, and investors to discover, assess, and compare opportunities.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Multi-Client, CGG, said: “Our Geothermal Resource Assessment study is the second module in our exciting new suite of GeoVerse products in our Earth data library designed to support the energy transition, coming after the recent release of our Northern North Sea Carbon Storage screening study. These data-rich studies capitalise on CGG’s wealth of geoscience data, know-how, and data science expertise to address a wide spectrum of applications, from geothermal resource assessment, through critical mineral exploration, to carbon sequestration.”

The Geothermal Resource Assessment study draws upon CGG’s unique well, seismic, and interpretation database and experience in over 130 completed geothermal projects and applies a proprietary methodology to evaluate over 700 000 subsurface temperature data points. CGG’s Geothermal Science experts investigated high-energy volcanic geothermal systems as well as lower-temperature but far more extensive systems associated with sedimentary basins that represent a significant emerging resource opportunity. The study and supporting primary data, delivered through the GeoVerse platform, allows subscribers to interrogate data in an interactive environment to address key geothermal system questions.

