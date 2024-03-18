BayWa r.e. launches Ampero for AI portfolio management in renewable energy

Ampero is the new FinTech software company of BayWa r.e. and offers portfolio management for owners of wind and solar plants. The Ampero software solution combines all relevant information such as financial and technical data, as well as weather and energy market information. Its holistic approach sets it apart from conventional methods and provides a quick overview for smart decision-making. Ampero utilises the latest artificial intelligence (AI) functions and is now available on the market.

The Ampero software solution was developed by long-time experts in renewable energy, data and software. The developed solution provides a comprehensive overview of complex asset portfolios, enables faster financial reporting and provides data-based information for strategic decisions.

Ampero makes it easier for renewable energy investors to grow a portfolio without the need for additional staff. By automating previously manual processes, portfolio managers can focus more on strategic tasks. In addition, the Ampero software solution offers the option of benchmarking individual assets with the global portfolio.

“At Ampero, we want to change investments in renewables from scratch and pave the way towards a sustainable future,” said Philipp Joas, Managing Director of Ampero GmbH. “This is only possible if we harness the potential of data, digitalisation, and AI. This is why Ampero is an important partner for investors in renewables worldwide. Supported by a strong network, we are ready to revolutionise portfolio management in the renewable energy sector.”

Ampero emerged from the company Kaiserwetter. This company was acquired by BayWa r.e. in 2021 and had established itself as a pioneer in the development of cloud-based portfolio management software for renewable energy – including with the introduction of the Aristoteles solution. On this basis, Ampero reorganised the software, built on existing strengths and integrated new features. The resulting product is geared towards the increasingly dynamic market requirements and specific needs of investors.

