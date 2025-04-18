Indonesia–Switzerland Hydropower Conference 2025 concludes with strong commitment to sustainable hydropower growth

The Indonesia–Switzerland Hydropower Conference 2025, held under the theme ‘Uniting Forces to Power Sustainable Growth’, has concluded, marking a significant milestone in bilateral co-operation for advancing sustainable hydropower development in Indonesia.

The high-level event brought together government representatives, hydropower industry leaders, international organisations, and academic experts from both countries. Participants exchanged insights on accelerating clean energy solutions and fostering innovation, sustainability, and investment in Indonesia’s hydropower sector.

Key highlights and outcomes:

Emphasis on Indonesia’s hydropower potential: Speakers highlighted Indonesia’s vast hydropower resources and their pivotal role in achieving the country’s renewable energy and decarbonisation goals. Strategies to address policy and regulatory requirements were discussed to facilitate faster project deployment.

Showcasing innovative Swiss technologies: The conference showcased the latest advances in hydropower innovation, including digital tools for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, small scale hydro solutions, and hydro-battery hybrid systems. Case studies from Indonesia and Switzerland demonstrated practical applications and tangible benefits.

Hydropower Sustainability Standard (HSS): In-depth discussions examined how HSS promotes adherence to global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks, reduces risks, enhances investor confidence, and supports long-term project success.

Pumped storage hydropower (PSH) for energy transition: The role of PSH in stabilising grids and integrating intermittent renewable sources was explored, with Switzerland’s Nant de Drance hydropower station cited as a best-practice model. Indonesian stakeholders also shared updates on domestic PSH developments.

Large hydropower development and multi-purpose dams: Participants discussed best practices in the planning and implementation of large scale hydropower projects, including safety, climate resilience, and their contributions to water management, agriculture, and flood control.

“This conference has been instrumental in fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing between Indonesia and Switzerland on hydropower development,” said Olivier Zehnder, Ambassador of Switzerland to Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and ASEAN.

Switzerland is a global leader in hydropower, with about 60% of its electricity generated from hydropower plants – making it the country’s most important domestic energy source. Swiss companies are renowned for their expertise in cutting-edge hydropower technologies, including pumped storage systems, high-efficiency turbines, intelligent control systems, environmental monitoring solutions, and smart grid infrastructure.

Organised by the Embassy of Switzerland in Indonesia in collaboration with the International Hydropower Association (IHA), Indonesian Hydropower Association (INAHA), Indonesian Hydropower Operators Association (APPLTA), PT PLN (Persero), and the KADIN Indonesia–Switzerland Bilateral Committee, the conference featured expert presentations from:

Swiss universities including EPFL Lausanne and HES-SO Valais-Wallis.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Swiss companies such as Carpi Tech and Andritz Hydro.

Indonesian and ASEAN leaders in hydropower including PLN, Poso Energy, and Sarawak Energy.

“IHA was honoured to be part of this event, highlighting key areas for future collaboration. Our commitment is not only to support Indonesia’s sustainable hydropower ambitions but also to help sustainable hydropower grow worldwide,” said Karen Atkinson, Vice Chair of the IHA.

