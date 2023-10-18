Australian Gas commences construction of Hydrogen Park Gladstone

Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) has announced the start of the construction of the Hydrogen Park (HyP) Gladstone, the city-wide renewable hydrogen blending project in Australia. Construction of HyP Gladstone, which is supported by up to AUS$2.72 million from the Queensland government’s Hydrogen Industry Development Fund, marks an important milestone in further fostering the hydrogen economy in the state.

When operational, by early 2024, HyP Gladstone will supply nearly 800 homes and businesses in Gladstone and Barney Point with a blend of up to 10% renewable hydrogen in their gas supply with no changes needed to appliances, connections or customer bills.

“The importance of renewable gas, including hydrogen, is becoming clearer by the day. Customers, including our large industrial customers, are keen to access renewable gas options such as renewable hydrogen to help meet Safeguard targets and to deliver Queensland’s low carbon objectives more broadly,” said Craig de Laine, CEO of AGIG. “HyP Gladstone builds on AGIG’s experience in renewable hydrogen project development in Australia. As Australia’s first city-wide project, HyP Gladstone takes a leap forward in showcasing the low-carbon future of gas supply in Australia. Importantly, renewable gases such as hydrogen can be delivered safely, reliably and at very little incremental cost through our world-class gas distribution network.”

“AGIG is focussed on delivering its vision to provide renewable gas to our customers across Australia, including in Queensland. This includes by providing at least 10% renewable gas by 2030 and 100% renewable gas by no later than 2050,” continued de Laine.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..