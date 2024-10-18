Saipem accelerates research and development into geothermal energy

Saipem has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore innovative solutions for the development of geothermal energy with Geolog, a leader company in the evaluation of geological formation and drilling solutions, and Ignis H2 Energy, a company specialised in geothermal resource acquisition, exploration, and development.

The agreement is part of Saipem's research and development programme dedicated to offering technological solutions for energy transition, which includes geothermal energy, a renewable source that exploits the natural heat contained within the earth's sphere. The aim is to develop advanced solutions that can enable a greater use of geothermal energy, both in Italy and globally. In particular, Saipem's three main areas of interest are next-generation geothermal energy systems, offshore geothermal energy and the conversion of oil and gas wells.

Under the MoU, the three companies will carry out joint studies on unconventional geothermal energy such as terrestrial heat sources difficult to access and therefore still poorly exploited, as well as on offshore geothermal energy, of which the Mediterranean basin is rich.

Saipem will lead the feasibility study of geothermal plants, by assessing the technical solutions currently available in the market and identifying potential technological gaps. Geolog and Ignis, through their respective expertise, will contribute to the assessment of geological formations and drilling solutions, as well as the analysis of geothermal resources availability.

Geothermal energy is a strategic resource in the energy transition process as it is a reliable and continuative source of renewable energy, however it still underexploited compared to its full potential. Saipem, through its technical expertise and innovation capabilities, aims to propose reliable and innovative solutions to support the development of this sector.

Moreover, the Company can count on its extensive experience in the development of conventional geothermal projects and wells, both realised in Italy and on a global scale since the 1970s, alongside its proven track record in offshore, drilling and floating plants construction.

