Troyer SpA joins IHA membership

Troyer SpA has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA) as testament to their commitment to hydropower’s ongoing contribution to achieving net zero by 2050.

Troyer SpA is a renowned leader in hydropower equipment solutions with a legacy dating back to 1934. Their decision to become members of IHA strengthens the global voice of the sustainable hydropower community and marks a significant step for the company as it seeks to expand its network, collaborate with industry leaders, and reinforce its commitment to sustainability within the hydropower sector.

Troyer’s expertise lies in delivering comprehensive water-to-wire equipment solutions for hydropower installations of up to 30 MW, with a particular focus on Pelton turbines. The company offers a range of Pelton, Francis, and Kaplan turbines, as well as advanced governors and state-of-the-art control panels. Equipment is engineered to meet rigorous industry-leading standards, ensuring reliability and availability in operational settings.

Since joining the HTI Group in 2023, Troyer has continued to innovate, strengthening their capacity to deliver solutions to its customers. The company’s commitment to quality and sustainability is exemplified by a recent project at the St. Anton Hydropower Plant in Bolzano, Italy. This facility, powered by three 30 MW Pelton turbines, showcases Troyer’s technical expertise and dedication to optimising energy production while minimising environmental impact.

Eddie Rich, CEO IHA commented: “In joining the IHA, Troyer aligns its goals with the global hydropower community, focusing on advancing sustainable practices and contributing to the development of a resilient energy future. The decision to become part of the IHA reflects Troyer’s strategic objective to stay at the forefront of innovations in the hydropower industry, ensuring the company remains a key player in promoting eco-friendly technologies.”

Ing. Stefan Troyer, President of the Board at Troyer SpA, added: “As a company that values reliability and trust, Troyer recognises the importance of sustainable hydropower in promoting energy security and contributing to a cleaner future. Our vision is to be a reliable and trustworthy partner, not only to our customers, employees, and suppliers but also to society, by promoting sustainable hydropower and creating a better future for all.”

Troyer’s involvement with IHA will facilitate collaboration with global leaders in hydropower, enabling the company to drive innovative solutions and best practices in sustainable energy development. This underscores Troyer’s dedication to advancing sustainability within the hydropower sector and ensuring the long-term viability of clean energy sources.

