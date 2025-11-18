Plug Power to supply equipment for Carlton Power

Plug Power, a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, has been selected for an equipment supply and long-term service agreement (LTSA) totalling 55 MW for three green hydrogen projects being developed by Carlton Power in the UK. The award, subject to final investment decision (FID), includes 30 MW for the Barrow-in-Furness hydrogen project in Cumbria, 15 MW for the Trafford Green Hydrogen project in Greater Manchester, and 10 MW for the Langage Green Hydrogen project in Plymouth, marking the largest combined electrolyser supply contract in the UK to date.

Developed by Carlton Power through its joint venture with Schroders Greencoat, the Barrow-in-Furness hydrogen project will feature six 5 MW Plug Power GenEco proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers using renewable electricity to generate hydrogen. Under a secured offtake agreement with Kimberly-Clark, the 30 MW plant will supply green hydrogen to the company’s nearby manufacturing facility, significantly reducing carbon emissions across its operations.

Plug Power will also supply 15 MW of GenEco PEM electrolysers for Carlton Power’s Trafford Green Hydrogen project, located within the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park in Greater Manchester. Trafford Green is one of the UK’s flagship green hydrogen initiatives and is designed to support industrial and transportation decarbonisation across the Manchester region. The project will utilise renewable and low-carbon electricity to produce green hydrogen for a variety of local end users – including manufacturing, heavy transport operators, and municipal fleets – and is expected to begin operations in 2027. Trafford Green forms a key part of Greater Manchester’s long-term net zero strategy.

The Langage Green Hydrogen project includes two 5 MW Plug Power GenEco PEM electrolysers. As an industry-leading initiative, the facility will use renewable energy to produce green hydrogen fuel to decarbonise industrial facilities. As capacity of the plant is scaled and demand for hydrogen increases in other applications, the green hydrogen can be used as alternative fuel for commercial and passenger transport and heating networks.

All projects are backed by the UK government’s Hydrogen Business Model (Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 – HAR1). FID for the Barrow-in-Furness Green Hydrogen project and Trafford Green Hydrogen project is expected before the end of 2025, while FID for the Langage Green Hydrogen project is expected in 1Q26. Once operational, the Barrow-in-Furness project will be a major driver of the hydrogen economy in Northwest England, while the Trafford Green and Langage Green developments will strengthen the UK’s regional hydrogen infrastructure by enabling multi-sector adoption and supporting a diverse network of hydrogen users. Together, the three projects serve as blueprints for industrial decarbonisation and energy security, furthering the UK’s low-carbon hydrogen ambitions.

“These projects underscore Plug Power’s growing leadership in the European hydrogen market and our ability to deliver scalable, reliable electrolysers for industrial applications,” said Jose Luis Crespo, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Plug Power. “Through trusted partnerships and government-backed initiatives like HAR1, we’re accelerating the adoption of green hydrogen to help major manufacturers achieve their decarbonisation goals.”

“This collaboration with Plug Power is a cornerstone of our strategy to deliver reliable, renewable power for UK manufacturers,” added Eric Adams, Hydrogen Director at Carlton Power. “Partnering with Plug Power ensures we’re combining proven technology with long-term investment and operational expertise. We're developing projects that sets a new standard for scale, performance, and sustainability in green hydrogen production, and furthering the UK’s industrial decarbonisation.”

