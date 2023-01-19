DNV acquires Proxima Solutions

DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, has acquired Proxima Solutions, a company that provides a digital platform for remote monitoring and asset management of renewable energy plants.

Proxima Solutions offers a suite of artificial intelligence-based (AI) asset management software tools that enable renewable energy asset owners and managers to optimise operations, assess plant performance, and maximise energy production. Proxima Solutions AI algorithms allow for the early detection of component anomalies and enable asset owners to implement preventative maintenance measures to avoid expensive machinery breakdowns and production losses. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Proxima Solutions operates a technology centre in Madrid, Spain, and is active in over eight target countries.

Proxima Solutions’ technical expertise and its Windlog and Energylog software tools will be merged with DNV’s GreenPowerMonitor (GPM) business to strengthen its renewables advanced analytics capabilities and offer state-of-the-art monitoring – including real-time updates, asset management, and predictive diagnostics services to renewable asset owners.

“It is a very exciting start to 2023 as DNV continues to invest in companies that are driving forward renewable energies. I am really pleased to welcome Proxima Solutions to the DNV family, and I believe that by combining Proxima Solutions’ advanced predictive failure analysis, downtime analysis and categorisation functionalities with our performance and life assessment functionalities, GPM will be able to offer best-in-class tools to renewable asset owners globally,” said Ditlev Engel, CEO of Energy Systems at DNV.

“We are very excited to join the DNV family with the successful conclusion of this acquisition. DNV allows us to accelerate our plan to grow the volume of assets connected to our platform and to expand our portfolio of digital products and services for customers around the world. Combining the complementary knowledge, expertise and innovative data driven solutions of DNV, GPM and Proxima Solutions, we will provide our customers leading edge software solutions and asset management services which will enable them to get the most out of their renewable energy assets,” added Giuseppe Madia, CEO of Proxima Solutions.

“As the energy transition accelerates, I am convinced that merging and optimising the GPM and Proxima Solutions platforms will enable us to solve our customers problems faster, without compromising on quality and robustness, and with higher flexibility to incorporate novel solutions. Through this acquisition and future technology developments, we will eventually be able to connect resource and energy price forecasting data within and outside DNV to inform customers on wind and solar technology dispatching scenarios,” explained Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO of GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company.

The acquisition of Proxima Solutions is all the more timely as DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook forecasts, for the first time, that non-fossil energy will move slightly above 50% of the global energy mix by 2050. This is mainly because of the growing and greening of electricity production. Electricity production will more than double, and its share will grow from 19% to 36% of the global energy mix over the next 30 years. Solar photovoltaic and wind are already the cheapest forms of electricity in most locations, and by 2050 they will grow 20-fold and 10-fold, respectively, and will dominate electricity production with 38% and 31% shares, respectively.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.