Eco Wave Power advances wave energy project in Portugal

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a global leader in onshore wave energy technology, has announced key progress in the development of its 1 MW wave energy project in Porto, Portugal, including the completion of a wave and loads assessment conducted in co-operation with MetOcean Consult and the submission of the full execution plan to Administração dos Portos do Douro, Leixões e Viana do Castelo, S.A. (APDL).

To support engineering and design optimisation for the Porto project – the first megawatt scale implementation under the company’s 20 MW concession agreement with APDL – Eco Wave Power retained the services of MetOcean Consult, a Netherlands-based consultancy specialising in independent metocean analysis, environmental data services, and numerical wave and flow modelling for offshore, coastal, and port developments.

MetOcean Consult’s assessment for the Barra do Douro breakwater generated important data and confirmed the favorable wave climate and wave-induced loading conditions for Eco Wave Power’s new generation of floaters.

“Accurate metocean data are essential for the safe and efficient development of marine renewable energy projects,” said Marco Westra, Managing Director of MetOcean Consult. “Our analysis of the Barra do Douro breakwater shows wave and wave loading conditions that are well suited to Eco Wave Power’s latest floater design, providing a solid technical foundation for the project as it advances toward execution.”

With the completion of the internal engineering reviews, Eco Wave Power submitted its full execution plan to APDL on 8 January 2026, marking a key transition from the planning phase toward the construction phase of the 1 MW project. The company expects to engage further with APDL in the coming weeks to finalise schedules and advance the project toward on-site execution.

The planned 1 MW wave energy station in Porto has already achieved important development milestones, including the payment of the first instalment, representing 50% of the grid connection fee, and formal acceptance of the grid connection conditions with E-REDES, Portugal’s national electricity distribution system operator. The project aligns with a tentative grid connection target in 2026, subject to final regulatory approvals.

Situated within the existing breakwater structure known as ‘The Gallery’, the 1 MW installation will house Eco Wave Power’s advanced wave energy conversion equipment and is designed to support the integration of ocean wave energy into Portugal’s renewable electricity mix.

“Portugal has established itself as a leader in renewable energy adoption, and we are proud that our Porto project contributes to the continued diversification of the country’s clean energy portfolio,” added Inna Braverman, CEO and Founder of Eco Wave Power. “Completing the metocean assessment with MetOcean Consult and submitting our execution plan to APDL are important steps as we move this project from planning toward construction and grid connection. This initiative underscores our commitment to scaling wave energy solutions and delivering predictable, sustainable power from the world’s oceans.”

