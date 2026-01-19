Iberdrola commissions Canada-US interconnection

Iberdrola, through its US subsidiary Avangrid, has commissioned the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) transmission network, a strategic infrastructure connecting the US and Canada.

This line promotes the electrification of New England, strengthens the reliability of its electricity system, and helps reduce energy costs, improving competitiveness and promoting economic development for households and businesses in the region.

The project, which began in 2018, has been completed after obtaining all federal and state permits and authorisations. NECEC has already begun to carry hydroelectric power from Quebec via a 233-km high-voltage line with a capacity of 1200 MW, enough to supply nearly 10% of all electricity consumed in Massachusetts.

The line, which represents an investment of US$1.65 billion, has regulated and stable 40-year contracts with Massachusetts distributors and Hydro-Québec.

The project incorporates advanced technology such as the HVDC converter system, which allows electricity to be transmitted efficiently over long distances and connects networks that operate asynchronously. Two STATCOMs – power electronic devices that maintain voltage and improve supply quality – with a capacity of 300 MVAR have been installed at the Buxton substation in Maine, which are essential for ensuring grid balance during periods of high demand.

The positive impact of NECEC directly benefits local communities and the regional economy and will contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to community initiatives and programmes in.

The commitment to environmental protection has also been consistent throughout all phases of the project, including securing approximately 20 200 ha. to protect the region's ecosystems.

