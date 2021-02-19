RusHydro makes new Management Board appointments

PJSC RusHydro’s Board of Directors appointed Roman Berdnikov and Nikolay Karpukhin to the company’s Management Board – General Director for a five-year term. They will be responsible for strategic development and major construction projects, respectively. Simultaneously, the board terminated the powers of Sergei Vasilyev, Andrey Kazachenkov and Bayrta Perveyeva and reduced the composition of RusHydro’s Management Board to five members.

Roman Berdnikov joined RusHydro in 2019 as a Director of Perspective Development Department. In February of 2020, he was promoted to Deputy General Director for strategy, innovations and perspective development. Prior to RusHydro, Roman Berdnikov held executive positions in PJSC Rosseti and its subsidiaries. He has over 24 years of experience in the utilities sector.

Nikolay Karpukhin has been with RusHydro since 2016 joining the company as the Deputy General Director for major construction projects. Beforehand, he held executive positions in a number of engineering companies (IC-Energostroi and JSC CIUS EES). Nikolay Karpukhin has over 15 years of experience in utilities sector.

The Chairman of the Management Board – Director General has also appointed three Deputy General Directors. Sergey Terebulin will hold the position of Deputy Director General for corporate finance and corporate governance. He was the Head of Corporate Finance of RusHydro from 2006 to 2016. Prior to re-joining RusHydro he was the Member of the Management Board of PJSC FGC UES. Sergey Machekhin will be Deputy Director General for project engineering and international co-operation. Prior to joining RusHydro held the position of Director of Engineering and International Business at Hydroproject Institute, a subsidiary of RusHydro. Alexander Charikov will serve as Deputy Director General – Head of Administration of Chariman of the Management Board. Prior to the appointment he was an advisor to the Member of the Management Board, first Deputy Director General. Alexander Charikov will be also responsible for procurement and IT departments at RusHydro.

