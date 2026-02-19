France confirms 250 MW tidal energy target

Normandie Hydroliennes has welcomed the confirmation in France’s Multiannual Energy Plan (PPE3) of a 250 MW allocation for tidal stream energy, with a first commercial tender expected by 2030.

This decision provides the long-awaited market visibility needed to move tidal energy from pilot arrays to structured industrial deployment. By committing to commercial scale tenders, France is creating the conditions for supply chain investment, repeatable installation and long-term cost reduction.

Normandie Hydroliennes is already contributing to this next phase through the NH1 project (12 MW) at Raz Blanchard, with delivery activities now underway at one of the most powerful tidal sites in Europe. NH1 is a winner of the European Commission’s Innovation Fund and he Programme d’Investissements d’Avenir operated by ADEME.

As a key step ahead of large scale industrial deployment, NH1 is advancing next-generation tidal arrays by integrating a high-efficiency system and a competitive industrial approach designed to support cost reduction and scalability. This initiative contributes to strengthening France’s position as a European leader in marine renewable energy while enhancing its energy security and supporting its decarbonised electricity mix.

NH1 is progressing full scale turbine deployment while helping to establish the operational, environmental and regulatory frameworks required for future commercial arrays.

As a preparatory step towards industrial deployment, the project focuses on:

Accelerating the transition from pre-industrial development to repeatable installation.

Reducing technical and regulatory risk through structured deployment with its LCoE reduction pathway validated by the European Investment Bank.

Mobilising ports and regional industry to strengthen the Normandy supply chain.

Integrating environmental monitoring and operational feedback to support responsible long-term growth.

“The confirmation of 250 MW in PPE3 sends a strong signal,” said Drew Blaxland, CEI Normandie Hydroliennes. “Industrialisation requires both policy certainty and operational delivery. NH1 is helping to lay the foundations for scalable tidal energy projects in France.”

