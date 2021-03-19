Fortescue Future Industries and Port of Açu to develop green hydrogen plant in Brazil

Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd (FFI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Fortescue), and Porto do Açu Operações S.A. (Port of Açu), a subsidiary of Prumo Logistica S.A. (Prumo), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to assess the opportunity to develop hydrogen-based green industrial projects in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Signed in late February, the MoU will allow for FFI and Port of Açu to conduct development studies into the feasibility of installing a green hydrogen plant at Port of Açu, Latin America’s largest privately owned deepwater port-industrial complex.

Subject to the outcome of the studies, the project envisages construction of a 300 megawatt capacity green hydrogen plant at Port of Açu, with potential to produce 250 000 tpy of green ammonia.

The availability of green hydrogen and renewable power is expected to drive further sustainable industrialisation of the port, including production of green steel, fertilizers, chemicals, fuels, and other sustainably manufactured industrial products.

The MOU also lays the groundwork for onsite solar power development projects, as well as offshore wind development projects in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo.

FFI CEO, Julie Shuttleworth, said: “FFI is assessing renewable energy and green hydrogen opportunities globally and will lead and drive the green energy and product industry as we transition away from fossil fuels.

“I am excited to announce this MOU with Port of Açu. The opportunity to establish totally new and future large-scale industries will drive growth in the Brazilian economy.

“We expect the potential for new green industries at Port of Açu to substantially diversify, broaden and deepen Brazil’s already skilled workforce.”

Jose Firmo, CEO of the Port of Açu, said: “The Port of Açu is sailing steadfastly ahead toward the sustainable economy of the future. One of the pillars of our vision for the port’s industrialisation are today’s operational energy transition projects and the renewable energy-fuelled green industries of tomorrow.

“Açu is a gateway between the growing Brazilian economy and rapidly expanding low carbon businesses around the globe.”

Firmo said: “It is exhilarating to collaborate with an international partner of this calibre on such a visionary project. This will be the first green hydrogen plant in the country and will place FFI and Açu at the forefront of clean energy production and the green industrialisation of Brazil.”

Subject to the completion of feasibility studies and approvals, individual projects will be developed by FFI with ownership and project finance sources to be separately secured without recourse to Fortescue.

Prumo is a private Brazilian company controlled by EIG, an institutional investor to the global energy sector.