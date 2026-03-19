Alloy Bearings joins International Hydropower Association

Alloy Bearings has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA), bringing decades of expertise in turbine bearing refurbishment and manufacturing to the global hydropower community.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Alloy Bearings specialises in the manufacture, supply, and refurbishment of white-metal (Babbitt) hydrodynamic turbine bearings and associated systems for critical rotating equipment. Its portfolio includes tilting-pad bearings, guide bearings, thrust bearings and sealing systems used across hydropower, power generation, LNG, mining and other heavy industrial sectors.

From its base in New Zealand, the company supports customers across Australia, Southeast Asia, and other international markets, working closely with asset owners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and service partners to maintain the reliability and performance of critical infrastructure.

Alloy Bearings joins IHA at a time when hydropower operators worldwide are increasingly focused on extending the life of existing assets while ensuring reliable and sustainable operation. Many hydropower facilities are operating beyond their original design life, creating demand for trusted partners capable of delivering high-quality refurbishment and manufacturing solutions.

“Joining IHA allows us to collaborate with OEMs and industry leaders, share practical experience and contribute to the development of best practice across the sector,” said Albert Wallace, Sales Director at Alloy Bearings.

One recent project the company highlights involved the refurbishment and life extension of large turbine, guide and thrust bearings for a major Australasian hydropower operator during a critical Class 4 outage. By restoring the bearings to original OEM dimensional and metallurgical specifications, Alloy Bearings helped extend operational life by several decades, reducing the risk of unplanned outages while avoiding the environmental and financial costs associated with full component replacement.

Sustainability is central to the company’s approach. Refurbishment and remanufacturing processes significantly reduce raw material use, energy consumption and carbon emissions compared with manufacturing new components. Alloy Bearings also invests in advanced casting, machining, inspection and quality-control systems to maximise reliability and efficiency while supporting improved turbine performance.

“Our refurbishment approach lowers environmental impact, supports a circular and sustainable economy and minimises waste,” Wallace added. “At the same time, it delivers substantial cost savings and shorter lead times compared with sourcing brand-new bearings, enabling our customers to achieve greater operational efficiency and stronger lifecycle value.”

The company also manufactures brand new bearings for project installations, with its Auckland factory powered by New Zealand’s electricity grid, which averages more than 90% renewable energy generation, including over 50% from hydropower alone.

Eddie Rich, CEO of IHA, concluded: “Extending the life and performance of existing hydropower assets will be essential as the world works to scale up clean energy. Alloy Bearings brings valuable technical expertise in refurbishment and manufacturing that can help operators maintain reliable and efficient plants while reducing environmental impact. We are pleased to welcome them to the IHA community.”

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