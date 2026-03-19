Dragon 4 in electricity production

Minesto’s microgrid scale powerplant, Dragon 4, (100 kW) is installed and producing electricity to the Faroese grid, generating data for the upcoming microgrid installation partly funded by the Swedish Energy Agency. The Minesto tidal energy kite Dragon 12 (1.2 MW) has been successfully recovered after 10 months in the water in Vestmannasund. The unique megawatt Dragon is now on shore for inspection and maintenance.

Minesto´s commercial microgrid scale powerplant, Dragon 4, is now installed and produces electricity to the Faroese grid. This work is a preparatory first step of the microgrid project partly funded by Swedish Energy Agency and in close collaboration with project partners including Faroese utility company, Sev.

The Dragon 12 power plant has been successfully recovered to shore in Vestmanna after a 10-month grid-connected period. Extensive inspections and evaluations of system status will be conducted. Initial conclusions show that the system condition is as expected with signs of wear and tear after withstanding ocean conditions and exceeding set service intervals.

Operations will continue throughout spring and summer primarily to serve delivery of the microgrid project, and to accommodate study visits from international commercial partners.

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