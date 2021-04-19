RWE and H2U sign green hydrogen agreement

RWE Supply and Trading (RWE) and Australian hydrogen project developer The Hydrogen Utility Pty Ltd (H2U) have joined forces to develop hydrogen trading between Australia and Germany and therefore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Together, the companies aim to bring green hydrogen produced in Australia to Europe.

This is in line with the objective of HySupply, a 24-month German-Australian feasibility study which started December 2020 by the German Academy of Science and Engineering and the Federation of German Industries. RWE and H2U are contributing to this with their expertise. Furthermore, the planned LNG Terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany, where RWE intends to book capacity, will be an ideal location for the future import of hydrogen into the country.

H2U develops several hydrogen projects in Australia and New Zealand such as the Eyre Peninsula Gateway Project. At the planned location in South Australia, it wants to build a 75 MW electrolysis plant, which can supply hydrogen for approximately 40 000 tpy of ammonia. In a second phase of expansion throughout the 2020s, H2U wants to extend the capacity to 1.5 GW of electrolysis.

Javier Moret, Global Head of LNG at RWE, emphasises: "H2 is the perfect long-term solution to decarbonise industry, aviation and the transport of heavy goods. Australia is one of the countries that has excellent conditions to produce green hydrogen – low cost of production and a stable framework. As a globally active trader of commodities, we have a lot of experience with shipping energy carriers – including Australian LNG – around the globe and see ourselves as a facilitator for global hydrogen trading”.

H2U’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Attilio Pigneri: “H2U is pleased to partner with RWE to explore the possibilities for providing affordable green hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia and synthetic methane to power Germany and Europe’s future. We see the trading of green hydrogen to Europe being fully decarbonised using green ammonia as the shipping fuel of the future.

H2U has attracted a cornerstone investment from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of Japan and we see a strong future for green hydrogen as the decarbonising energy in power grids, gas grids, mobility and industry”.

RWE is also constructing renewable energy plants in Australia. In Limondale, the company is currently building one of the largest solar farms in the country. Furthermore, the company is driving forward some 30 hydrogen projects, mostly located in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK.

