Boyne Capital and Breakwater North form Integral Energy Services

Boyne Capital and Breakwater North have announced the formation of Integral Energy Services (IES), creating one of the nation's leading clean energy and critical infrastructure services businesses. IES is comprised of industry leaders Sonic Systems, International Wind, and Amperion, employing more than 1000 highly trained technicians serving multiple clean energy verticals including nuclear, wind, solar, and battery storage assets throughout the US and internationally. IES' highly mobile workforce is a trusted partner for leading industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), utilities, and asset owners, given its track record of reliability and commitment to safety and quality.

Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell, said: "We believe that IES is well-positioned to support the clean energy transition, serving a diverse set of assets across the nuclear, wind, battery storage and solar sectors. With up to US$3 trillion of clean energy investment expected over the next decade driven by the Inflation Reduction Act, there is a clear need to bolster the current clean energy services supply chain to ensure that new and existing assets are properly constructed, maintained and optimised."

Breakwater North's Managing Partners, Ryan Mills and David Faherty added: “We are proud to announce the formation of Integral Energy Services and look forward to supporting the company's accelerating growth trajectory as the clean energy transition tailwinds continue to strengthen.”

