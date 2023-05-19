Premier Corex and TEVERRA announce strategic alliance

Premier Corex and Teverra have announced the formation of a strategic alliance to provide rock and fluids testing combined with engineering and geoscience consulting for the geothermal energy industry.

As the market continues to expand to include geothermal energy, there needs to be more specific data to support these new developments. A better understanding of the reservoirs to maximise their potential and the inherent risks within these projects is paramount. Through the combination of Premier Corex’s rock and fluids laboratories, its extensive data library, and Teverra’s growing technology portfolio and expertise, asset developments can now take a holistic approach that utilises what used to be disparate data sources to create actionable intelligence.

Under this strategic alliance, Premier Corex, a global leader in aggregating, generating, and applying rock and fluid data, will leverage its state-of-the-art laboratories to generate essential data for Teverra, a pioneering provider of low-carbon subsurface solutions. This collaboration will enable comprehensive thermo-hydro-mechanical modelling and design for companies involved in the development of large scale geothermal projects.

Randal Wichuk, President and CEO of Premier Corex, said: “Companies engaged in geothermal resource development seek a deeper understanding of the subsurface and the viability of large scale geothermal projects, as we strive to meet the world’s current and future energy demands. Through this strategic alliance, we not only empower these companies to evaluate project feasibility by illuminating the subsurface but also enable our clients to optimise energy potential from these resources in a cost-effective manner. We are thrilled to partner with Teverra, further solidifying our commitment to energy transition.”

Dr Hamed Soroush, Founder and CEO of Teverra, added: “This partnership is focused on providing more robust and impactful solutions for geothermal operators with the integration of high-quality data and value-added data-driven solutions. This is required for efficient and reliable development of geothermal resources and will be vital as we scale this baseload energy source. We are very excited about combining our decades of subsurface expertise and innovations with Premier Corex’s extensive experience in rock and fluid data generation and integration in order to make geothermal profitable. Ultimately, we are putting the puzzle pieces together to create empowering intelligence to push the energy transition forward in a cost effective and safer manner.”

