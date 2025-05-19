CorPower Ocean to develop UK’s largest wave energy array at EMEC

The wave energy developer, CorPower Ocean, has signed a berth agreement to build a 5 MW wave energy project at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, Scotland.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes, made the announcement in her keynote address at the All-Energy Conference in Glasgow on 14 May 2025.

Scheduled for deployment in 2029, the 5 MW array is expected to become the UK’s largest wave energy project. It will be deployed at EMEC’s grid-connected Billia Croo wave energy test site and comprise of 14 wave energy converters (WECs), operating for up to 15 years.

The WECs feature a 9 m diameter spherical composite hull – one of the strongest shapes in nature – which drives the movement of the power take-off as it responds to passing waves. Key innovations include CorPower Ocean’s WaveSpring technology, which amplifies the motion and power capture in regular sea states, and a proven storm protection system that locks down the device during extreme conditions and enables safe offshore access for maintenance.

This marks CorPower Ocean’s second project at EMEC, following testing its C3 WEC at EMEC’s Scapa Flow test site in 2018 through the Wave Energy Scotland programme.

Since then, CorPower Ocean has successfully demonstrated its C4 device off the coast of Portugal, surviving storm waves over 18 m and producing electricity to the Portuguese grid. In addition, CorPower Ocean has demonstrated an effective supply chain, installation methods and operations and maintenance. The next step is to add three more WECs, demonstrating a small wave farm prior to building the 5 MW project at EMEC.

CorPower Ocean’s champions local manufacturing where possible, with the hull and other subsystems for the array project due to be built in Orkney. This approach aims to reduce transport costs and carbon emissions while creating skilled jobs and supporting the local supply chain. Local vessels will be used for low-cost loadout and towing to site.

Forbes said: “With its abundant natural resources and unrivalled experience in marine renewables, Scotland is in a prime position for the development and deployment of tidal stream and wave energy to further add to Scotland’s renewable energy mix.

“I am delighted to announce that CorPower Ocean has entered into an agreement to develop the UK’s largest wave farm at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney. This new project will create skilled jobs in Orkney, support a developing supply chain while reinforcing Scotland’s global leadership in marine renewables.”

Anders Jansson, Head of Business Development at CorPower, added: “We are thrilled to be back at EMEC to build the first commercial wave farm. EMEC and Orkney offers significant know-how and an established supply chain, reducing risk and cost for the project.

“The UK’s renewable auctions will be key in providing a route to market for the Billia Croo project. The Marine Energy Council (MEC) is calling for the Government to contract its first wave energy project in this year’s auction, either via a £5 million wave energy ringfence or setting a clear capacity ambition supported by an alternative mechanism.”

Matthew Finn, Managing Director at EMEC, commented: “We’re pleased to welcome CorPower Ocean back to EMEC, having first hosted them at our Scapa Flow test site in 2018. It’s fantastic to see the structured development they’ve pursued – progressing from smaller-scale testing in Orkney to a larger demonstration in Portugal, and now preparing for an array back here at EMEC.

“Structured innovation is crucial for de-risking and improving cost-efficiency when proving technologies at sea. Developing what could become the UK’s largest wave energy array is a major step forward – not only for CorPower Ocean, but for the wave energy sector as a whole.

“There’s a vast wave energy resource across the globe – estimated at nearly ten times Europe’s annual electricity demand. Progressing towards wave energy array demonstrations is vital to realising its significant potential to strengthen energy security, create a more robust energy mix and create economic value in coastal regions.”

