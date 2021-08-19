UK electrolyser factory opened by Business and Energy Secretary

ITM Power’s Gigafactory, with a capacity of 1000 MW (1 GW) of electrolysis equipment per annum, commenced operation in January this year. The site already employs some 320 people with further staff additions planned as the facility ramps up to capacity. The company manufactures electrolysers which split water into its constituent molecules of hydrogen and oxygen using renewable power. The resultant zero-carbon green hydrogen can then be used to decarbonise industrial processes, transport, and heating and will play a major role in the world’s efforts to arrest climate change.

Business & Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Hydrogen has the potential to provide a third of the UK’s energy in the future. Our first-ever Hydrogen Strategy sets out how we will back this technology, ramp up domestic production, and create a new, British industry that will thrive over the next decade and beyond.

“ITM Power is at the forefront of manufacturing green hydrogen and its world-leading technologies are already playing an important role in cutting emissions as the UK moves away from fossil fuels, helping us meet our climate commitments, while creating thousands of high-quality jobs and unlocking billions-of-pounds of private investment.”

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO of ITM Power, added: “We are delighted to have hosted Kwasi Kwarteng to launch the Government’s Hydrogen Strategy and to officially open the Bessemer Park Gigafactory. The Hydrogen Strategy will help British companies become world leaders in decarbonisation technology and equipment. ITM Power is already at the forefront globally of equipment manufacturing to make green hydrogen – the only zero carbon footprint energy gas.”

