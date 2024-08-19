Sage Geosystems secures Texas geothermal project

Sage Geosystems Inc. (Sage), a geothermal baseload and energy storage company, has announced the location of its first-of-its-kind project, marking a significant advancement in sustainable geothermal energy.

Sage has entered into a land use agreement with San Miguel Electric Cooperative Inc. (SMECI) for the 3 MW geopressured geothermal system (GGS) energy storage facility. The 3 MW EarthStore system will be in Christine, Texas near the SMECI lignite coal power plant. Sage will operate as a merchant, buying and selling electricity to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.

Later in 2024, Sage will launch the EarthStore™ facility, the world's first project to utilise the earth's natural capacity for energy storage to produce clean, sustainable, and dispatchable electricity on demand. This technology offers a reliable and resilient power source that is independent of weather conditions and not reliant on wind or sunshine.

“Once operational, our EarthStore facility in Christine will be the first geothermal energy storage system to store potential energy deep in the earth and supply electrons to a power grid,” said Cindy Taff, CEO of Sage Geosystems. “Geothermal energy storage is a viable solution for long duration storage and an alternative for short duration lithium-ion batteries. Electric utilities and co-ops like SMECI, will be able to use our technology to complement wind and solar, and stabilise the grid.”

The facility will use Sage’s proprietary technology to store energy, targeting 6 – 10 hour storage durations and delivering a round trip efficiency (RTE) of 70% - 75%. In addition, water losses are targeted to be less than 2%. At scale, this energy storage system will be paired with renewable energy to provide baseload and dispatchable power to the electric grid. When combined with solar power, Sage’s EarthStore facility enables 24/7 electricity generation at a blended Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE) well under US$0.10 /kWh.

Craig Courter, CEO, San Miguel Electric Cooperative, Inc. added: “Long duration energy storage is crucial for the ERCOT utility grid, especially with the increasing integration of intermittent wind and solar power generation. We are excited to be part of this innovative project that showcases the potential of geothermal energy storage.”

Sage will be applying for two drilling permits in Texas. The first permit is in Atascosa County for the EarthStore facility in Christine and the second permit is in Starr County, adjacent to the company’s existing test well.

