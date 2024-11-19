Uniper selects Electric Hydrogen for green hydrogen project

Uniper has selected Electric Hydrogen as its exclusive partner to design a 200 MW electrolyser plant for the large scale electrolysis within Uniper’s Green Wilhelmshaven project in Northern Germany. Electric Hydrogen began conducting the preliminary front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) work for the project in October 2024.

Uniper’s Green Wilhelmshaven project consists of two major systems: large scale electrolysis, which will produce green hydrogen, and an import terminal for ammonia. The electrolyser will be built in Wilhelmshaven on the site of Uniper’s former coal-fired power plant. The ammonia import terminal is planned in the immediate vicinity of the first LNG terminal in the north of Wilhelmshaven, which is operated by a Uniper subsidiary.

Together, the two projects could meet a significant quantity of Germany’s projected demand for green hydrogen. Both plants will be connected via pipelines to the German hydrogen backbone and to underground storage facilities in northern Germany. With the Green Wilhelmshaven projects, Uniper aims to transform Wilhelmshaven into a central hub for green hydrogen in Germany. This is also confirmed by the Project of Common Interest (PCI) status granted to both projects.

The large scale electrolysis will use renewable electricity from wind farms, creating zero-carbon green hydrogen gas for Uniper’s industrial customers. Green hydrogen plays a critical role in enabling industries like chemicals, steel, marine, and air transport to chart a realistic path to carbon neutrality.

“We aim to drive the efforts to decarbonise German and European industry. Uniper’s hydrogen project is a cornerstone of our plans to shape the energy transition. We’re excited to begin the pre-FEED work on this project with Electric Hydrogen, in whom we have found a partner who understands our goals and supports our vision. We want to be the most trusted partner for policymakers, industry?and society on how to make Europe’s energy supply secure,?affordable, and steadily greener.” Explained Susanne Thöle, Director of Hydrogen for Uniper.

“Uniper is committed to become a leader in low-carbon energy. We’re excited to help them fulfil this mission by bringing our advanced electrolysis technology and low project cost to Wilhelmshaven as their exclusive electrolysis partner. Electric Hydrogen was founded to make the switch from fossil fuels to zero-carbon green hydrogen an economic inevitability. Green Wilhelmshaven is a monumental step toward that goal.” Added Raffi Garabedian, CEO of Electric Hydrogen.

