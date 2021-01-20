Preem and Vattenfall collaborate on hydrogen in Sweden

The collaboration between Vattenfall and Preem, aimed at producing fossil-free hydrogen for biofuel production, is entering the next phase. A study is now being conducted to examine opportunities for building a large-scale production facility at the refinery in Lysekil.

Preem’s target of producing 5 million m3 of biofuel by 2030 may result in a reduction of transport emissions of up to 12.5 million t of carbon dioxide, equivalent to about 20% of Sweden's total emissions. This shift in production will require a sizable supply of hydrogen.

For this reason, Vattenfall and Preem have decided to look into the possibility of meeting Preem's hydrogen needs with fossil-free hydrogen from extensive water electrolysis. The study, planned to be completed by summer, will not only look into hydrogen production, but also the refinery’s future electrical supply. Should the study prove positive, the next step may be to plan for constructing the first electrolysis facility at the Lysekil refinery, amounting to 200 – 500 MW.

Preem, Sweden’s largest producer of fuel, plays a prominent role in the shift toward more renewable fuel. Vattenfall aims to assist customers and society in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and to enable fossil-free living within one generation. Fossil-free hydrogen production through electrolysis is but one of the solutions being investigated to reduce emissions from Preem's refineries.

For Sweden to reach its climate objective of reducing carbon dioxide emissions from transport by 70% by 2030, production of renewable fuels must increase dramatically. Reaching this goal will require more electricity and more fuel for the existing vehicle fleet.

