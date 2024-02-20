Registration opens for All-Energy and Decarbonise 2024

Registration for All-Energy, the UK’s largest renewable and low carbon exhibition and conference, and the co-located Decarbonise is now open. All elements of the two-day event running at Glasgow’s SEC on 15 – 16 May (major exhibition, multi-streamed conference and Civic Reception and Giant Networking Evening) are free to attend for those with relevant business or academic interests. The 2023 edition of the annual series attracted total attendance of 9706 – a 27% increase on the 2022 figure.

“Politicians, industry leaders, working engineers, and academic specialists abound in the stellar line-up of some 600+ speakers over the two days. All are working towards a single target – engineering a net zero future,” explained Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director Energy & Marine, RX Global, who own and organise the duo of co-located events.

“They range from Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, and Energy Minister, Gillian Martin (making a welcome return to the event at which they both spoke soon after the First Minister’s appointment last year) to a wide range of experts. These include Louise Kingham CBE, FEI, Senior Vice President, Europe and Head of Country at bp; Emma Pinchbeck, Chief Executive, Energy UK; Professor Jim Skea, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC); and Darren Davidson, Vice President of Siemens Energy UK&I and Siemens Gamesa UK amongst speakers in the two opening plenary sessions.

“In response to many requests, we will be devoting more time to the grid with five conference sessions in a dedicated room – the session topics can be seen on our outline programme. Excitingly, we will also be hosting a lunchtime ‘fireside chat’ on 16 May between two Knights who have helped shape the energy industry, Professor Sir Jim McDonald and Sir Ian Wood.

“As ever our duo of events encompasses topics ranging from offshore wind (and all other forms of renewable energy, with tidal range having a full session for the first time), hydrogen and energy storage to the decarbonisation of the built environment, heat; cities/places, industry, and transport – with HGVs and Energy Infrastructure in the conference spotlight – and so much more ranging from finance and funding to community benefit, PPAs to future talent.

“Our headline sponsor Shepherd and Wedderburn, celebrating their 10th sponsoring year with us, is bringing together sessions on ‘Delivering our offshore wind ambitions’ to ‘Maps, money and multiple benefits: City scale decarbonisation’; a session on ports to ‘Innovation in Clean Tech: How are we shaping the future?’ which demonstrates their (and our) wide range of interests – all, of course, with line-ups of luminaries.”

The full programme for the multi-session main conference and the nine show floor theatres will be published in the first half of March.

Turning his attention to the exhibition, Jonathan Heastie explained: “Our exhibitor list already resembles a ‘who’s who’, and A – Z of organisations from throughout the sectors we serve including ABB, Centrica Energy, Clarke Energy, Ecotricity, EDF Energy, Enercon, GE Renewable Energy, Invest Northern Ireland, Muirhall Energy, Natural Power, Parat Halvorsen, Ripple Energy, Siemens Energy/Siemens Gamesa, SmartestEnergy, Statkraft UK, SSE, Xodus, ZX Lidars. Recent additions include Business France, Czech Trade and the HY5 – The Green Hydrogen Initiative of Northern Germany who join individual exhibitors from Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Norway, as well as throughout the UK.”

All-Energy takes pride in being the UK’s largest low carbon energy and full supply chain renewables event; while Dcarbonise is aimed at private and public sector energy end users.

“Visiting exhibition stands to see the latest innovative solutions; and the conference to learn, figure highly on the aims of our visitors, and so too does networking,” added Heastie. “This year our Giant Networking Evening, sponsored by Siemens Energy, and Siemens Gamesa, will once again be held at the Glasgow Science Centre where the hundreds of interactive exhibits help to provide an enjoyable and relaxed atmosphere to ensure productive networking. We are grateful to the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Glasgow for the Civic Reception that forms part of the vital networking experience.”

