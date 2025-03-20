Gilkes Energy submits planning application for pumped storage hydro project

Gilkes Energy and SSE Renewables have submitted the planning application for the Fearna pumped storage hydro (PSH) project to the Energy Consents Unit of the Scottish government.

This Section 36 Planning Application encompasses extensive surveys, analysis, engineering design, and consultation, all summarised in an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report.

The application has been informed by engagement with key statutory consultees, including NatureScot and SEPA, as well as feedback gathered from the general public and local communities during a series of face-to-face consultation events.

Carl Crompton Managing Director of Gilkes Energy, said: “We are delighted to have submitted the planning application for the Fearna PSH project. With an installed capacity of 1800 MW and a storage capacity of 36 000 MWh, Fearna will provide 20 hours of storage and become one of the largest projects of its kind in the UK.

“Energy storage enables excess renewable generation, particularly from wind, to be stored and released later during periods of low renewable generation. This helps displace expensive, carbon-intensive gas generation, accelerating the transition to a clean, carbon-free economy.

“The 20 hours of storage offered by the Fearna project provides substantial system and consumer benefits. It reduces wind curtailment costs, which are largely passed on to consumers, while also reducing the need for costly gas generation.

“PSH acts as a large scale battery, relying on well-established and cost-competitive technology. These projects can operate for over 100 years without performance degradation, making them a reliable and long-term solution.

“We are also working closely with the UK government and Ofgem on the development of the long duration energy storage (LDES) cap & floor mechanism, set for delivery in 2025. This framework acknowledges the critical value of PSH while addressing the challenges of financing these capital-intensive and long-lead-time projects. The cap & floor model has already proven successful in attracting private investment for interconnector projects, and we expect it will similarly unlock financing for PSH projects like Fearna in 2025.

“By investing in PSH capacity, we are facilitating the integration of more renewable energy into the UK system and making a significant contribution toward achieving net zero.

“We look forward to bringing this ambitious and transformative project to fruition.”

