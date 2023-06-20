Statkraft supplies Air Liquide with wind power for large scale green hydrogen electrolyser

Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, and Air Liquide, a global market leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and healthcare, have concluded a wind power purchase agreement (PPA) to produce green hydrogen. The renewable energy will power Air Liquide’s new electrolyser plant in Oberhausen, Germany, to produce renewable hydrogen at industrial scale for industry and transport applications.

Statkraft will supply Air Liquide with renewable power from its wind portfolio in Germany for three years starting in 2024. The French producer of technical gases will use the power to produce renewable hydrogen at large scale in its newly built 20 MW ‘Trailblazer’ water-electrolysis plant in Oberhausen. This PPA will allow Air Liquide to certify the hydrogen as renewable and to achieve full REDII-compliance, so its customers will be able to market products with a lower-carbon footprint.

“This is our first green electricity PPA that enables the production of green hydrogen. With our wind farm portfolio, we could offer Air Liquide a solution that meets their needs at competitive prices,” said Sascha Schröder, Vice President Central European Orgination. “The green electricity supplied will be used to produce green hydrogen on a large scale. This is an important basis for the transformation of industrial processes in order to permanently reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of industry in Germany. This means that we already have the solutions of tomorrow today.”

The electrolyser will be integrated into the existing infrastructure of Air Liquide in the Rhine-Ruhr-valley to supply key industries and the transport sector with renewable hydrogen and oxygen.

“With this new contract, Air Liquide takes another step towards the energy transition, supplying its operations with renewable electricity. Securing access to renewable energy is a key element of Air Liquide’s decarbonisation and sustainable development strategy. It allows us to meet the growing demand from our customers for competitive low-carbon solutions,” added Gilles Le Van, Vice President Large Industries and Energy Transition for Air Liquide in Central Europe.

